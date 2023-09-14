Advertise With Us
Magnolia Arts Center presents “Summer of Love”

Presented by the Magnolia Arts Center
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Magnolia Arts Center is showcasing it’s latest show full of love and fun.

The show is called “Summer of Love” and is set during the Summer of Love movement in California during the Vietnam War.

Box Office Manager, Marlo Holsten says the show is full of music, singing, fun and even a live band.

She says people are encouraged to dress in their best hippie clothing and be ready to participate in activities.

The show runs September 14-17 and 21-24, which shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for seniors and students and $20 for everyone else.

