HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Nashville police seek missing teen

Lacy Schulz
Lacy Schulz(Nashville PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nashville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

According to Nashville Police, 16-year-old Lacy Schulz was last seen at her home in Nashville on Wednesday between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

Police said they are not sure if she walked away from the home or if someone picked her up in a car, police did not say where or in which direction she may have gone.

Schulz is 5′ 3″ and weighs around 170 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair and wears glasses. Police said she may be wearing purple crocks and a black t-shirt with the word “JAWS” on it.

Schulz also took a backpack with her that had large pink and blue pineapples on it.

Nashville police are asking anyone who has seen or knows where Schulz is to please call Nash County Communications at 252-459-1510.

