Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cool and fall-like air settles as Lee passes by this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After seeing summer time heat and humidity this past week, relief is finally coming our way. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s Thursday, with a slight chance of a passing shower in the afternoon, then remaining clear and calm for the night, as overnight lows drop to the low 60s.

The weekend starts out nice and will continue, as daytime highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. humidity will be in the comfortable range, along with mostly sunny skies.

As we start next week out, humidity and high temperatures increase once again for the final week of summer. Each day will feature a slim chance of a passing rain shower throughout the day. Lows will also start to creep back up in the mid 60s

As for the tropics, no changes to Lee’s track or impacts. Rip current risks will stay high through Friday. Waves will continue to get higher as well, with peak waves coming Friday at 9-13 feet. For most of us, we’ll notice Lee passing by from the gusty winds. Northerly winds increase Thursday afternoon and Friday. Winds stay sustained at 10-20 inland, 15-25 mph on the coast, and 25-35 mph on the Outer Banks.

Hurricane Margot will continue to stay out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to the ENC area. It is forecasted to downgrade by the weekend as a tropical storm.

