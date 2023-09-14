DMV: NC traffic crash deaths remained high in 2022, total crashes decreased

(RALEIGH, NC - WITN) - North Carolina officials say deaths from traffic crashes are still a major concern in the state.

The Division of Motor Vehicles data from 2022 shows a 0.1% increase in people killed in traffic crashes compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, total injuries and total crashes both decreased from 2021.

The study says more pedestrians were also killed in 2022 compared to 2021, with 269 reported. That’s a 2.7% increase.

The total number of deadly crashes dropped slightly compared to 2021 - with 1,647 compared to 1,653.

However, 2022′s death total was 1,784, one more person than the 2021 total of 1,783.

That’s a lot higher than 2017, for example, when a total of 1,396 people were killed. Just two years prior, in 2020, the total number was 1,658.

DMV data shows there has been a spike in traffic deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadly crash data (WITN)

The data shows lane departure was the top reason for deaths in crashes, totaling 996 deaths.

Speed, alcohol, and distracting driving were all listed as major causes of crashes.

“As you study these statistics, we invite to you learn about the types of actions that contribute to motor vehicle deaths,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Spread the word to all you know that activities like speeding or texting while driving have disastrous consequences.”

Lack of seatbelt use is still proven to be extremely dangerous, as 45% of people killed in crashes last year were not buckled up.

Highway deaths have been consistently increasing since 1960, which is as far back as data was provided.

The lowest number between 1960 and 2022 was 1,208 traffic deaths in 2011.

