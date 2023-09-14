Advertise With Us
Deputies investigating after person shot at Martin County gas station

(KWTX #1)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating after a shooting Wednesday morning in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies went to the Duck Thru at 400 South Front Street in Hamilton for a report of someone shot.

There they found a person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The person was taken to ECU Health Bertie Hospital.

Deputies at this point in their investigation that this appears to be an isolated case and that the people involved were familiar with one another.

The investigation remains ongoing.

