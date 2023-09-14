Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Crash involving Bertie County deputy and pedestrian remains under investigation

Thomas Spivey was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries in the Tuesday...
Thomas Spivey was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries in the Tuesday night crash.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says they are continuing to investigate the crash involving a deputy sheriff and a pedestrian in Bertie County.

Thomas Spivey was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries in the Tuesday night crash.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Grabtown Road near Spivey Lane.

Sgt. H. Williams was treated and released from ECU Health Bertie Hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said Spivey had serious injuries and that they have not received any word that the 51-year-old man’s condition has changed,

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at Park West apartments in...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
UNC well
Durham man arrested after UNC Chapel Hill campus lock-down
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
A picture taken by Reggie Bishop over the Belhaven waterfront shows a water spout touching down...
Waterspout spotted as storms move into the Pamlico Sound

Latest News

Michael Hardy
POLICE: Hospital flasher arrested in Kinston
Lacy Schulz
UPDATE: Missing Nashville teen found safe
Johnny Hardy
Man charged in armed robbery of three women near ECU’s campus
The pre-school was evacuated along with nearby homes.
UPDATE: Greenville gas leak fixed; preschool and residents allowed back