Crash involving Bertie County deputy and pedestrian remains under investigation

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says they are continuing to investigate the crash involving a deputy sheriff and a pedestrian in Bertie County.

Thomas Spivey was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries in the Tuesday night crash.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Grabtown Road near Spivey Lane.

Sgt. H. Williams was treated and released from ECU Health Bertie Hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said Spivey had serious injuries and that they have not received any word that the 51-year-old man’s condition has changed,

