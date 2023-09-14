Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Colossal planet may have signs of life, NASA says

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in...
An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.(Illustration: NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmsted (STScI), Science: N. Madhusudhan (Cambridge University))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A colossal planet about 120 light years from Earth may have water flowing on it, new evidence uncovered by the James Webb Space Telescope possibly shows.

An investigation with the space-based observatory revealed the exoplanet K2-18b may have some key features of a planet that could support bodies of water and life.

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

NASA said there’s also the presence of these carbon-bearing molecules, along with a scarcity of ammonia, which could indicate an atmosphere rich with hydrogen that surrounds an ocean world.

Carbon is considered the building block of life forms on Earth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at Park West apartments in...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
UNC well
Durham man arrested after UNC Chapel Hill campus lock-down
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
A picture taken by Reggie Bishop over the Belhaven waterfront shows a water spout touching down...
Waterspout spotted as storms move into the Pamlico Sound

Latest News

The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Lee’s track holding well offshore; Big surf and flood risk for the coast
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Take a Look: Rescue dog rescued from waterfall
The pre-school was evacuated along with nearby homes.
UPDATE: Greenville gas leak contained; pre-school and residents evacuated
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case