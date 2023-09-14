Advertise With Us
City of Raleigh denies group’s permit for annual Christmas parade

The City of Raleigh has denied a special use permit for the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade...
The City of Raleigh has denied a special use permit for the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade less than a year after a parade participant was killed by a runaway truck towing a float.(WTVD/CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Raleigh said Thursday it would not grant a special event permit application for the 2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade.

NBC affiliate station WRAL reports that the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, the permit application, has been notified by the city.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends,” the city wrote in a release. “We understand the disappointment, as this was not an easy decision for anyone.

“The Christmas Parade is a Raleigh tradition for kicking off the holiday season and an important way to recognize our small businesses.”

The city said its departments are working with partners “on a variety of events and activities that everyone can enjoy.”

Brooks was dancing on Nov. 19, 2022, with the CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an out-of-control pickup truck that lost its brakes. Brooks was 11 years old.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

