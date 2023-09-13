Waterspout spotted as storms move into the Pamlico Sound

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The storms we’ve seen thus far today have produced heavy downpours and frequent lightning for those east of Highway 17. As those storms moved into the Pamlico Sound, the contrasting winds usually prevalent near the coast prompted a waterspout to touch down over the water near Belhaven. There have been no reports of any damage associated with the waterspout and the parent storm has since dissipated. More storms are expected later this evening, however the tornado threat for Eastern NC remains low even after this isolated spin up.

Waterspouts have an easier time forming due to the swirling winds found near beaches and the lack of topography over water interfering with those winds, but are generally weaker than tornadoes. They are certainly a danger to boaters and all marine interests, so it is best to stay off the water when thunderstorms are rolling overhead.

A picture taken by Reggie Bishop over the Belhaven waterfront shows a water spout touching down between 12:30-12:45 p.m. (WITN Weather)

A picture sent in to WITN from Jan DeHoog of a water spout touching down on the Pungo River near Belhaven. (WITN Weather)

