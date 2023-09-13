Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Waterspout spotted as storms move into the Pamlico Sound

The threat of tornadoes over land remain low with today’s storms
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The storms we’ve seen thus far today have produced heavy downpours and frequent lightning for those east of Highway 17. As those storms moved into the Pamlico Sound, the contrasting winds usually prevalent near the coast prompted a waterspout to touch down over the water near Belhaven. There have been no reports of any damage associated with the waterspout and the parent storm has since dissipated. More storms are expected later this evening, however the tornado threat for Eastern NC remains low even after this isolated spin up.

Waterspouts have an easier time forming due to the swirling winds found near beaches and the lack of topography over water interfering with those winds, but are generally weaker than tornadoes. They are certainly a danger to boaters and all marine interests, so it is best to stay off the water when thunderstorms are rolling overhead.

A picture taken by Reggie Bishop over the Belhaven waterfront shows a water spout touching down...
A picture taken by Reggie Bishop over the Belhaven waterfront shows a water spout touching down between 12:30-12:45 p.m.(WITN Weather)
A picture sent in to WITN from Jan DeHoog of a water spout touching down on the Pungo River...
A picture sent in to WITN from Jan DeHoog of a water spout touching down on the Pungo River near Belhaven.(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Napoleon Wesson
Williamston man charged in Martin County OD death
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
Aulander police release victim’s name, details in weekend murder

Latest News

The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Surf and rip current threats remain high as Lee heads northward
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Jose as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Storm Jose forms in the central Atlantic; Katia could soon follow
Rainfall totals are expected to surpass 1" in under 24 hours in parts of Eastern NC. This could...
Idalia bringing big rain totals to Eastern NC; Here’s some of the totals
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC