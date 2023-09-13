Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

UNC Chapel Hill issues shelter-in-place order due to armed and dangerous person

UNC well
UNC well(Jon Gardiner | UNC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have a shelter-in-place order to staff after police said there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

UNC police have told students and staff to go inside immediately, close all windows and doors, and stay inside until further notice.

Chapel Hill - Carrboro City Schools issued the following statement via social media:

CHCCS is aware of a 12:54 p.m. message from Alert Carolina that stated “Emergency, Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows.”

All CHCCS schools have been advised to enter “Secure Mode” which means the doors will be locked, people are not allowed in or out, and classroom instruction can continue normally inside.

Stay close to your phone and email for updates as we monitor this new and ongoing situation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Napoleon Wesson
Williamston man charged in Martin County OD death
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
Aulander police release victim’s name, details in weekend murder

Latest News

UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Surf and rip current threats remain high as Lee heads northward