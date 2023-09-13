UNC Chapel Hill issues shelter-in-place order due to armed and dangerous person

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have a shelter-in-place order to staff after police said there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

UNC police have told students and staff to go inside immediately, close all windows and doors, and stay inside until further notice.

Chapel Hill - Carrboro City Schools issued the following statement via social media:

CHCCS is aware of a 12:54 p.m. message from Alert Carolina that stated “Emergency, Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows.”

All CHCCS schools have been advised to enter “Secure Mode” which means the doors will be locked, people are not allowed in or out, and classroom instruction can continue normally inside.

Stay close to your phone and email for updates as we monitor this new and ongoing situation.

This is a developing story.

