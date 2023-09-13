Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teacher of the Week: Robin Phillips

WITN's Teacher of the Week: Robin Phillips
WITN's Teacher of the Week: Robin Phillips(Robin Phillips)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week, WITN recognizes a Pitt County teacher as the Teacher of the Week.

Meet Robin Phillips, an EC / ID Mod teacher at Ayden-Grifton High School.

Phillips has had a career in education for the last 18 years. For the first decade, she was a teacher’s assistant, but three years ago she decided to pursue a full-time teaching position through the county’s transition program.

She teaches students all four subjects as well as social life skills needed outside the classroom.

Phillips says she loves seeing the confidence grow in her students as they track through the school year.

Her nomination says she not only is caring and kind but that she also builds a very special bond with her students as well as their families.

If you would like to nominate a teacher from the east, click here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Napoleon Wesson
Williamston man charged in Martin County OD death
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
Aulander police release victim’s name, details in weekend murder

Latest News

Camp Albemarle recently acquired more than 35 acres of land through a partnership with the NC...
Camp Albemarle to expand property
Students say the new metal detectors at Colombia High School make them feel safer.
ENC students react to new metal detectors this school year
According to NCDPI, students in North Carolina in nearly all grades continue to recover ground...
North Carolina students continue to make gains on COVID losses - math shows highest gains
Brittany Harrison is elementary school teacher at Rodgers Elementary in Martin County.
Teacher of the Week: Brittany Harrison