Teacher of the Week: Robin Phillips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week, WITN recognizes a Pitt County teacher as the Teacher of the Week.

Meet Robin Phillips, an EC / ID Mod teacher at Ayden-Grifton High School.

Phillips has had a career in education for the last 18 years. For the first decade, she was a teacher’s assistant, but three years ago she decided to pursue a full-time teaching position through the county’s transition program.

She teaches students all four subjects as well as social life skills needed outside the classroom.

Phillips says she loves seeing the confidence grow in her students as they track through the school year.

Her nomination says she not only is caring and kind but that she also builds a very special bond with her students as well as their families.

