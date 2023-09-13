Advertise With Us
Seattle Seahawks again released former ECU quarterback and DH Conley product Holton Ahlers from Practice Squad

Seahawks brought in a number of Offensive Tackle options this week
Holton Ahlers runs for the Seattle Seahawks in NFL preseason game against Dallas.
Holton Ahlers runs for the Seattle Seahawks in NFL preseason game against Dallas.(AP/Lindsey Wasson)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Seattle Seahawks again released former ECU and DH Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers from their practice squad on Monday. It appears they are seeking a solution at tackle and have brought in a few guys to try to find a solution.

Holton has been with the Seahawks since just after the draft and will likely be back with the practice squad when their offensive line questions are fixed.

He has been the third quarterback option so far this season.

