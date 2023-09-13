Seattle Seahawks again released former ECU quarterback and DH Conley product Holton Ahlers from Practice Squad

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Seattle Seahawks again released former ECU and DH Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers from their practice squad on Monday. It appears they are seeking a solution at tackle and have brought in a few guys to try to find a solution.

Holton has been with the Seahawks since just after the draft and will likely be back with the practice squad when their offensive line questions are fixed.

He has been the third quarterback option so far this season.

