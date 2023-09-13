Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Record number of weather disasters this year call for better damage control

By Hojung Ryu
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It has been a busy year for disasters. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), In all, the past year has seen a record-setting 23 billion-dollar weather disasters.

Hurricane Florence left catastrophic damages behind four years ago in Eastern Carolina and counties learned how to deal with natural disasters more efficiently since then.

Experts from ECU say hurricanes and flooding are significant natural disasters we come across the most in Eastern Carolina and counties have learned from each experience.

In Swift Creek, residents say the houses are now elevated with stilts due to continued flooding in the area from Hurricane Florence, which inflicted traumatic damage back in 2018.

Craven County Director of Emergency Services Stanley Kite saw a trend that might be putting more people at risk – going to social media and apps for information. Kite said, “You know, it kind of scares us a little bit because they really need to be homing into what the local impacts are from local advisories and local statements because not everybody knows how to forecast what is going to happen at the local level.”

Kite added local planning boards are the most reliable, accurate sources of local information with historical data.

Experts at ECU’s natural hazards research center say individuals planning out evacuation routes for emergencies can help damage control in the bigger picture.

Meghan Millea, president of ECU Center for Natural Hazards Research shared, “If you are at an at-risk place, you do become stranded, and there are people’s jobs it is to help you with that and what you are doing inevitably is pushing that danger to other people to ensure your safety, and so kind of one of those responsible decisions, while it’s inconvenient, it is a responsible decision to make.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old woman died in this fire.
Woman killed in weekend Kinston house fire identified
The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Surf grows as Lee rolls by the Outer Banks
Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle,...
Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night

Latest News

Record number of weather disasters this year call for better damage control
Record number of weather disasters this year call for better damage control
Disabled Harrier causes delays at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Disabled Harrier causes delays at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Greenville City Manager looks back on her time, takes job in Virginia
Greenville City Manager looks back on her time, takes job in Virginia
Greenville affordable housing project
Greenville affordable housing project
Unique auto shop in the East hopes to bring the community together
Unique auto shop in the East hopes to bring the community together