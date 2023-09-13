Pitt County names new public health director

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has moved to another county’s posting for the same position..

The Pitt County Board of Health named Wes Gray as public health director during its September 12th board meeting.

He takes over for Interim Director Teresa Ellen who has held the role since April 10th after Dr. John Silvernail announced he would be leaving.

Gray steps into the role on October 16th.

Gray was the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department’s health director since 2017.

Before that he worked with Albemarle Regional Health Services in Elizabeth City.

“Gray received a Master of Applied Science in Spatial Analysis from Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, M.D. Additionally, he earned a Master in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Master in Public Administration from East Carolina University and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from North Carolina State University,” the county said in a press release.

