Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt County names new public health director

Wes Gray
Wes Gray(Pitt County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has moved to another county’s posting for the same position..

The Pitt County Board of Health named Wes Gray as public health director during its September 12th board meeting.

He takes over for Interim Director Teresa Ellen who has held the role since April 10th after Dr. John Silvernail announced he would be leaving.

Gray steps into the role on October 16th.

Gray was the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department’s health director since 2017.

Before that he worked with Albemarle Regional Health Services in Elizabeth City.

“Gray received a Master of Applied Science in Spatial Analysis from Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, M.D.  Additionally, he earned a Master in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Master in Public Administration from East Carolina University and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from North Carolina State University,” the county said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Napoleon Wesson
Williamston man charged in Martin County OD death
Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at Park West apartments in...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Surf and rip current threats remain high as Lee heads northward

Latest News

NC sees mental health worker shortage.
New study shows lack of mental health workers, despite an increasing need.
ECU Health recognized for robotic and minimally invasive surgery
Healthy Habits with ECU Health: Prostate Cancer Screening
ECU Health hosting free prostate cancer screening this weekend
Healthy Habits September 5, 2023
Healthy Habits September 5, 2023