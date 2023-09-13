Advertise With Us
New ECU Pirates mural in downtown Greenville draws fans

A new mural has appeared in downtown Greenville near the corner of E. 5th Street and Reade Street.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new mural in downtown Greenville is arrrggggguably the highlight of the area right now.

Folks driving along E. 5th Street and Reade Street won’t be able to miss the ECU pirate ship bursting through a brick wall.

The mural can be found in the parking lot of Sup Dogs and the Stop Shop Convenience Store.

The artwork, dubbed “Undaunted,” was the creation of ECU’s Ashley Cox and was selected as part of a contest among the university’s creative service designers.

The mural was designed with social media interactivity in mind, so everyone is encouraged to come out and take pictures with the hashtag #ECUPirates.

