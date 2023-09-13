New ECU Pirates mural in downtown Greenville draws fans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new mural in downtown Greenville is arrrggggguably the highlight of the area right now.

Folks driving along E. 5th Street and Reade Street won’t be able to miss the ECU pirate ship bursting through a brick wall.

The mural can be found in the parking lot of Sup Dogs and the Stop Shop Convenience Store.

The artwork, dubbed “Undaunted,” was the creation of ECU’s Ashley Cox and was selected as part of a contest among the university’s creative service designers.

The mural was designed with social media interactivity in mind, so everyone is encouraged to come out and take pictures with the hashtag #ECUPirates.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.