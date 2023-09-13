Morehead City Council declines to change decision to convert part of Katherine Davis Park into parking spaces

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Family members of Katherine Davis and a slew of others packed the Morehead City Council meeting Tuesday night, as they continued their push to keep Davis’ historic park free of unwanted parking spaces.

“She left a town legacy, that we must protect,” said Robin Fields, Morehead City resident. “Our park and downtown area should be cherished.”

“To pave Katherine Davis Park and tamper with Katherine Davis’ legacy would be a travesty,” said Lee Stiles, Morehead City resident.

“It just doesn’t seem right,” said Jay Davis, Katherine Davis’ grandson. “I don’t know what the agenda is, but there’s something out there other than parking spaces.”

In August, councilmembers voted 3-2 in favor of using a portion of the park to create space for 35 parking spaces. Many believe it has to do with the current lack of parking in town.

Councilwoman Diane Warrender is against the change. She says parking spaces aren’t worth ruining the park’s legacy.

“Councilman Ballou said that we’ve been talking about this for years,” Warrender said. “We haven’t talked about paving the park, we’ve talked about parking spaces.

The park located on Arendell Street, is close to the waterfront. Councilmen David Horton believes parking spaces won’t affect the park’s history.

“Where the train depot and waterfront junction is, has never been Katherine Davis Park,” Horton said.

Warrender made a motion to rescind the council’s original decision, but it was once again voted down 3-2, leaving Jay Davis shocked.

“That’s something they’ve got to live with,” Davis said. “They understand they weren’t fan favorites in that room. I don’t think people will forget.”

Jay Davis says he will no longer try to fight for reconsideration from the council.

Despite the disappointment, he says he knows his grandmother would be smiling at how many people came out in support.

