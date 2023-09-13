Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man who died during Ironman competition identified as military veteran, father of 3

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison, Wisconsin.(GoFundMe)
By Nick Viviani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The athlete who died over the weekend while competing in an Ironman triathlon has been identified as a military veteran.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison, Wisconsin.

Bakken had completed the swim portion but then needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race, which was held Sunday in Madison, organizers said.

A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped Bakken until medical crews arrived to take him to the hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary autopsy has been conducted to determine how he died, but the results are still pending.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his family, noting that Bakken was the primary breadwinner for his family.

The page also said Bakken was a military veteran who served in Desert Storm during the Gulf War.

According to the page, Bakken had dreamed of competing in an Ironman race. He is survived by his life partner Kristin, their 8-year-old daughter Maeve, and two sons Finn and Liam.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Napoleon Wesson
Williamston man charged in Martin County OD death
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
Aulander police release victim’s name, details in weekend murder

Latest News

August Inflation Report shows increase in food and energy costs
Inflation is on the rise for the second month in a row, according to the August Inflation Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
Robersonville Town Hall
Robersonville regains control of town’s finances from state
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro....
El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing prison sentence