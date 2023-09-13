Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot several times inside of a car.

Greenville police said that officers responded around 1:43 a.m. Sunday morning to Park West Apartments near Stantonsburg Road.

Officers found 23-year-old Delegend Satterthwaite, of Ayden, sitting in the driver’s seat with several gunshot wounds.

Police said he was shot through the front window of the car.

The man was taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

Investigators said the man had been visiting the complex and didn’t live there.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

