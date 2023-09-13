Local food banks requesting donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food banks across the country come into mind during times of giving, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. But the need for donations is not only during the season, it is needed all year long.

The Greenville Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (CENC) is avidly requesting donations throughout the year. According to their website, approximately 60,000 people are experiencing hunger in the Greenville branch area, around 23,000 children and roughly 22,000 seniors. With the help of giving and volunteering, the CENC Food Bank was able to distribute around 12 million meals in the Greenville area last year.

The Greenville branch currently serves five counties: Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Pitt, and Wilson counties.

“Sometimes people are having to decide on if they need to pay a medical bill, pay their rent, pay their lights, or get prescriptions medicine as well instead of purchasing food that they need,” Greenville Branch Director, Whykeshia White said.

The food bank is able to provide emergency food one time and then will provide a list of resources people can use to reach out for more assistance.

“So food pantries can be churches or other organizations. We have soup kitchens as well that will do weekly distributions in their area,” White said.

The food bank and pantries are also always looking for volunteers.

“You would be surprised how just giving back, doesn’t have to cost a thing. You know, giving back, it just fills my heart,” Food Pantry Associate, Tanya Wilson said.

The Greenville Food Bank is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take about any type of donation but urges people to be mindful of expired food and no glass containers since they are prone to breaking during transportation and distribution.

If you are in need of food, you can visit any food pantry near you or stop by the Greenville Food Bank. If you are unsure of what agencies provide food near you, below are a few from varying zip codes. You can also head to the Food Bank of CENC website, go to “Food Finder” and enter your zip code for providers near you.

Zip Code: 27834

1. Staton Mill Road Community Outreach

1251 Fleming School Rd

Greenville, NC

2. Vidant Medical Food Pantry

Vidant Medical Center

2100 Stantonsburg Road

Greenville, NC

3. Salvation Army-Greenville

2718 S. Memorial Drive

Greenville, NC

27834

Zip Code: 27835

1. The Memorial Baptist Church

1510 Greenville Blvd SE

Greenville,

NC

2. Senior Home Care Services Inc

1001 Hooker Rd

Greenville,

NC

3. Spirit & Truth Worship Center

1512 N Greene Street

Greenville,

NC

Zip Code: 27858

1. Rose Hill Free Will Baptist

6236 County Home Rd

Winterville,

NC

2. Armor of God Christian Church

2648 Mill St.

Winterville,

NC

Zip Code: 28590

1. Emmanuel Community FWB Center

3501 Speight Seed Farm Rd

Winterville,

NC

2. Paradise Outreach

908 W Star St

Greenville,

NC

