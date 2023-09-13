Local food banks requesting donations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food banks across the country come into mind during times of giving, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. But the need for donations is not only during the season, it is needed all year long.
The Greenville Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (CENC) is avidly requesting donations throughout the year. According to their website, approximately 60,000 people are experiencing hunger in the Greenville branch area, around 23,000 children and roughly 22,000 seniors. With the help of giving and volunteering, the CENC Food Bank was able to distribute around 12 million meals in the Greenville area last year.
The Greenville branch currently serves five counties: Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Pitt, and Wilson counties.
“Sometimes people are having to decide on if they need to pay a medical bill, pay their rent, pay their lights, or get prescriptions medicine as well instead of purchasing food that they need,” Greenville Branch Director, Whykeshia White said.
The food bank is able to provide emergency food one time and then will provide a list of resources people can use to reach out for more assistance.
“So food pantries can be churches or other organizations. We have soup kitchens as well that will do weekly distributions in their area,” White said.
The food bank and pantries are also always looking for volunteers.
“You would be surprised how just giving back, doesn’t have to cost a thing. You know, giving back, it just fills my heart,” Food Pantry Associate, Tanya Wilson said.
The Greenville Food Bank is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take about any type of donation but urges people to be mindful of expired food and no glass containers since they are prone to breaking during transportation and distribution.
If you are in need of food, you can visit any food pantry near you or stop by the Greenville Food Bank. If you are unsure of what agencies provide food near you, below are a few from varying zip codes. You can also head to the Food Bank of CENC website, go to “Food Finder” and enter your zip code for providers near you.
Zip Code: 27834
1. Staton Mill Road Community Outreach
1251 Fleming School Rd
Greenville, NC
2. Vidant Medical Food Pantry
Vidant Medical Center
2100 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC
3. Salvation Army-Greenville
2718 S. Memorial Drive
Greenville, NC
27834
Zip Code: 27835
1. The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Blvd SE
Greenville,
NC
2. Senior Home Care Services Inc
1001 Hooker Rd
Greenville,
NC
3. Spirit & Truth Worship Center
1512 N Greene Street
Greenville,
NC
Zip Code: 27858
1. Rose Hill Free Will Baptist
6236 County Home Rd
Winterville,
NC
2. Armor of God Christian Church
2648 Mill St.
Winterville,
NC
Zip Code: 28590
1. Emmanuel Community FWB Center
3501 Speight Seed Farm Rd
Winterville,
NC
2. Paradise Outreach
908 W Star St
Greenville,
NC
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.