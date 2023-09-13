Advertise With Us
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe

Marcellus Isom
Marcellus Isom(Greenville PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say they have found a missing teen safe.

Greenville police say that they found 14-year-old Marcellus Isom of Greenville safe in Fayetteville.

Police said that Isom was last seen on city cameras leaving his home on August 11 on Paris Avenue and walking towards Manhattan Avenue.

Police listed Isom as missing on August 28 and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

According to police his aunt, 33-year-old Jasmine Isom, was arrested in Raleigh on September 9th and has been charged with abduction of a child in connection with the case.

