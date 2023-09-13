Greenville man facing multiple drug trafficking charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after what police with the Greenville Regional Drug Taskforce called a months-long investigation.

Police say that they executed several search warrants in Greenville on Monday.

According to police, they seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, a gun, and almost $7000 in cash during the searches on Grove Point Drive as well as at Diamond Cuts Barber Shop on South Memorial Drive.

Police say that they arrested 50-year-old Gerald Carney and charged him with two counts of felony trafficking of opium or heroin, two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for controlled substances, felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said additional charges against Carney are possible.

Carney was taken to the Pitt County Jail where he is being held on a $4.1 million secured bond.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force is comprised of officers or agents from the Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Ayden Police Department, Williamston Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department, and the Winterville Police Department

