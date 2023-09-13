Greenville affordable housing project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a Monday night meeting, the Greenville City Council approved a contract with Bill Clark Homes to construct new affordable housing.

There will be six single-family homes being built in Lincoln Park, four lots on Hudson Street, and two lots on Vanderbilt Lane on the corner of Fleming.

The owner of Bill Clark Homes, Lance Clark said this type of housing is challenging to come by, so with this construction breaking ground this year, this is a huge accomplishment.

“Well, the one thing I can say about affordable housing is that pre-COVID to now, affordable prices are almost non-existent in new construction, prices are so high. So, affordable housing is hard to get. So, this is a really good thing for the city to do,” Clark said.

According to Realtor.com, the median home price in Greenville is approximately $276,000. Add that to the rising costs of food, utilities and gas, and residents recognize the need for affordable housing has never been clearer.

“Folks that are struggling. I know my momma is currently struggling and I feel like people should be able to afford it on their base income or what they are bringing in,” Camron Hunter said.

Some residents who currently reside in the Lincoln Park area think the affordable homes going up will benefit a lot of people.

“It should be a good spot for over here, basically. In my opinion, affordable should be based on your income, your own income,” Nyheem Taft said.

The goal of the city is to help residents from having to move out of the area just to find affordable living. They do this by providing builders incentives and thinking creatively about where to place the housing.

“Incentivizing rental development, or construction of single-family units like we are on this project. We are trying to approach it in different directions to create affordability for people where they are,” Greenville Director of Neighborhood and Business Services, Tiana Berryman said.

According to Berryman, it is a requirement for anyone wishing to purchase one of these homes that they take the home buyer education class provided by the city once a month. The classes are held on Saturdays and if interested, more information on how to sign up can be done by contacting the City. These classes can be taken at any time, for it is never too early.

This class is required for first-time home buyers and anyone who has not owned a home in the past three years.

