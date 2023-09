SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is hosting a job fair Wednesday morning.

Today, Greene County will host their second annual job fair.

The event is organized in collaboration with Lenoir Community College and the NC Global Transpark Economic Development Region.

Today’s fair will be held at the Greene County Wellness Center from 9 A.M. to noon.

