Firehouse Subs to hold fundraiser for Madison Fleming on Thursday

South Central athlete was diagnosed with Leukemia this summer
Firehouse Subs Fundraiser for Madison Fleming on Thursday
Firehouse Subs Fundraiser for Madison Fleming on Thursday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recently we shared Madison Fleming’s story about her fight with leukemia.

Madison Fleming feature

The South Central basketball player and track and field athlete’s fight inspired the local Firehouse Subs to take action and try to help her cause. The Arlington Boulevard location in Greenville are hosting the “Let’s Dunk Leukemia” event on Thursday, September 14th, from 1030 AM to 9 PM with a dunk tank and cornhole. 100 percent of sales excluding catering will go to Madison’s fight.

