Firehouse Subs to hold fundraiser for Madison Fleming on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recently we shared Madison Fleming’s story about her fight with leukemia.

The South Central basketball player and track and field athlete’s fight inspired the local Firehouse Subs to take action and try to help her cause. The Arlington Boulevard location in Greenville are hosting the “Let’s Dunk Leukemia” event on Thursday, September 14th, from 1030 AM to 9 PM with a dunk tank and cornhole. 100 percent of sales excluding catering will go to Madison’s fight.

