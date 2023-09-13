Advertise With Us
ECU offensive struggles “a combination of a lot of things” as they try to right the ship this week

Coach Houston cites 2021 Pirates similar start
ECU quarterback Mason Garcia runs against Marshall
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team is off to an 0-2 start and the offense has yet to produce the way they expect them to in those two games.

“It’s a combination of things. I think its a combination of a lot of things,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “We had a couple drops by a couple of receivers Saturday on well thrown balls. We had some break downs in protection that caused some plays to have to abort. Mason did a great job of creating positive yardage off those situations. Then we got to throw the ball a little bit more accurately in the pocket. So I don’t think it is one thing.”

For the second week in a row Mason Garcia started at quarterback and was relieved by Alex Flinn in the game.

Garcia ran for 118 yards. He was 10 of 23 passing for 62 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Flinn was 3 for 8 passing for 61 yards with an interception.

Both guys are still vying to be the guy. Coach Houston was asked if we could assume Mason would start with Flinn ready to go in going forward.

“No position in our program is any different than any other. There is always competition,” Houston said, “We are always going to do what is best for our program to do what’s best for our team to win on game day.”

ECU started the 2021 season 0-2 and still managed to make it to the Military Bowl. People questioned coach Houston on his quarterback Holton Ahlers then too. He sees similarities between the two seasons.

“I remember 2021 vividly. I remember them booing our quarterback off the field in his own stadium. I remember everyone telling me all week I needed to bench him. I needed to start the backup. We weren’t going to go anywhere if I didn’t do that. Remember a lot of similarities,” says Houston, “I also remember it was the right decision not to. That kid is playing for the Seattle Seahawks now. I just think everybody needs to support the kids on the field and support the players. So, I draw a lot of similarities.”

ECU meets App State on Saturday at 3:30 PM in Boone looking for its first win of the year.

