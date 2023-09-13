ECU host mental health resource fair for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students gathered on Wednesday at East Carolina University’s Student Center to learn about all the different organizations that can help support their mental health

“We want to normalize the conversation around mental health. We wanna make sure that the students know we’re here to support them and provide them with resources to help them thrive,” said ECU’s Well-being Coordinator

According to a study from the Healthy Minds Network website, 44% of college students experienced depression and 37% experienced anxiety last school year.

So #YouMatterECU has been hosting this event for a little under two years with hopes of lowering those statistics.

“Being aware of all the ECU has to offer as far as resources and better your mental health and your own well-being, I know that sometimes it can be hard to know where to navigate those things, especially if you’re a new student on campus,” said grad student, Jodi Quemelen.

Lots of groups were there, like the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, with their therapy K9, Deputy Drifter, a big hit with students. ECU’s counseling service also had a table ready to answer questions about what they offer. Students I talked to said they were grateful for the fair.

“My teacher encouraged us to come, but I think this is still very helpful being a freshman, knowing that these resources are available to me,” said ECU freshman Trinity Anderson.

If you missed this resource fair, they have another one going on in the spring, on October 17th, from 11 to 2 at the health and science campus.

