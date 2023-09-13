Advertise With Us
East Carolina University hosting mental health resource fair today

(Tech Tuesday: Eufinity)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A university in the east is hosting a fair for students to learn more about mental health resources on campus and in the surrounding community.

East Carolina University is hosting a mental health resource fair today. It’s part of the #YouMatterECU campaign.

The goal is to connect the campus community to a wide range of mental health and well-being resources.

The resource fair will give students an opportunity to learn more about the services available on campus and in the larger community.

Students will also have the chance to participate in therapeutic activities and learn stress relief techniques.

The event takes place at the ECU Main Campus Student Center from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

