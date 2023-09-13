Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves in Wednesday; Fall-like air arrives end of week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the calendar says mid September, temperatures will feel like summer Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s, as a cold front swipes in the area. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be around a half of inch in most areas. Overnight lows stay in the mid 60s.

Our fall-like air arrives Thursday and will continue into the weekend. Daytime highs stay in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. With dry air in place, humidity will be in the comfortable range, along with mostly sunny skies.

Humidity will be back on the rise of the start of next week, as daytimes highs return to the mid 80s, as each day features a slim chance of a passing rain shower throughout the day. Lows will also start to creep back up in the mid 60s

As for the tropics, no changes to Lee’s track or impacts. Rip current risk is high once again at every beach Wednesday. We’ll likely see that continue into the weekend. Waves will continue to get higher as well. For most of us, we’ll notice Lee passing by from the wind. Northerly winds increase Thursday and Friday. Winds stay sustained at 10-20 inland, 15-25 mph on the coast, and 25-35 mph on the Outer Banks.

Hurricane Margot will continue to stay out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to the ENC area. It is forecasted to downgrade by the weekend as a tropical storm.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.