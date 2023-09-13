Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

College football player dies after practice, school officials confirm

A Sacramento City College football player died Monday after football practice. (Source: KCRA, Mcallister Family, Stacy Breckenridge, Excel Photography)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Loved ones in California are remembering a young man who had one of the biggest smiles and an even bigger heart.

That’s how those who knew and loved Justin McAllister remember him.

According to school officials, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for Sacramento City College died Monday after football practice.

This was his first season at the city college after transferring from Western Oregon University.

And he wasn’t a stranger to the Sacramento community as he graduated from nearby Delta High School in 2022.

Principal Craig Cornelson says the community has deep connections with McAllister and he left his mark at the school.

“It’s devastating. He performed at the highest level and did everything seriously with a good heart,” Cornelson said.

At Delta High, McAllister starred in three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

McAllister left his high school classmates with a quote saying “It goes by fast” in their senior yearbook.

“It kind of helps us reflect on what’s important,” Cornelson said. “We have to make the most of what we have and put our best foot forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Napoleon Wesson
Williamston man charged in Martin County OD death
Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at Park West apartments in...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
As of the 5 PM advisory, Hurricane Lee is now a category 2 storm, according to the National...
Tropical Update: Surf and rip current threats remain high as Lee heads northward

Latest News

Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Prosecution rests at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
A high school soccer game in North Dakota was interrupted when two excited dogs stormed the...
CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game
FILE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field after getting...
NFL players union renews call for grass fields after Aaron Rodgers’ injury
A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans...
CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane