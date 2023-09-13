Advertise With Us
Carteret County hosting North Carolina Environmental Comission meeting

Carteret Community College Logo(Carteret Community College facebook page)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Today a county in the east is hosting a meeting of the North Carolina Environmental Management Commission.

The commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation, and advancement of the state’s natural resources.

The Air Quality and Water Quality committee meetings will be held today. There is not a meeting scheduled for the Groundwater & Waste Management or Water Allocation committees.  The full Commission will meet tomorrow.

The meeting will be open to the public to attend in person or online.

The link can be found on their website. The meeting takes place at Carteret Community College in the Wayne West Building at 9 A.M.

