Camp Albemarle to expand property

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Expansion is coming soon for one educational program here in the East.

Camp Albemarle recently acquired more than 35 acres of land through a partnership with the NC Coastal Land Trust.

They anticipate this will be an expansion of the unique learning experience along the Albemarle Sound.

The faith-based organization works with over 500 kids throughout the year.

Staff says the newly acquired land will go toward expansion on opportunities to swing, climb, and collect bugs as part of Camp Albemarle’s Nature School and summer day camp programs starting next summer.

Former public school teacher – now Nature school teacher – Susanne Martin feels the learning experience here is unique, and an expansion will benefit - to say the least.

“I think that nature is the best place to learn about how life really works. The very first week we had our children in the sound and doing a scavenger hunt a beach scavenger hunt actually looking for the different kinds of shells,” said nature school teacher Susanne Miller.

“We do our academics, but we feel like that idea of kids being active. You don’t know how your body works unless you start working it,” said Tom Hussman.

Coastal Land Trust purchased more than 254 acres of land from the East Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Hussman says the land addition could also provide Camp Albermarle and the Nature School with an opportunity to add more classrooms for children from pre-k through sixth grade as well.

