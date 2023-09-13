Advertise With Us
Bicycle Rodeo for helmet safety

Happening on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Greenville
ENC at Three - annual bicycle rodeo on Saturday
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the weather getting nice, you may be wanting to get outside more.

With that being said, there’s never been a better time for the BICYCLE RODEO happening this weekend on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods right here in Greenville.

Bicycle Rodeo (EVENTS DETAILS)
Bicycle Rodeo (EVENTS DETAILS)(WITN)

The event is FREE with walk-ins/walk-ups accepted, but know that if there is a specific time that you and your family would like to attend then it’s highly recommended that you consider pre-registration by scanning the QR CODE above.

The East Carolina Council BSA’s Rick Cannon stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to chat all things BICYCLE RODEO and for all the details please be sure to view the full segment ABOVE!

Bicycle Rodeo
Bicycle Rodeo(WITN)

