Bertie County Deputy and pedestrian injured in accident

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff says a deputy was involved in a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Tuesday night sending both to the hospital.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin says the deputy was transported to ECU Health Bertie and the pedestrian has been flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The names of the deputy and pedestrian have not been released, nor have the extent of their injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

