Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our cold front remains on track to bring lower humidity and cooler air late this week. A few isolated downpours are possible this evening and overnight. More storms develop over ENC Wednesday. Storms are expected to be scattered so some may miss out while others see a little bit of rain. Coastal chances could be higher than inland locations. The front will linger into Thursday so don’t expect the cooler, crisp air just yet. It’ll take another day for that to move in. Coast could even catch another shower or two. You’ll start to notice the difference in the air late Thursday into Friday. Highs drop to around 80 degrees with morning temperatures in the 50s. Nice weather sticks around for most of the weekend before humidity creeps back in.

No changes to Lee’s track or impacts. Rip current risk is high once again at every beach Wednesday. We’ll likely see that continue into the weekend. Waves will continue to get higher as well. For most of us, we’ll notice Lee passing by from the wind. Northerly winds increase Thursday and Friday. Winds stay sustained at 10-20 inland, 15-25 mph on the coast, and 25-35 mph on the Outer Banks.

