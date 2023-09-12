Advertise With Us
Williamston man charged in Martin County OD death

Napoleon Wesson
Napoleon Wesson(Martin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County man is accused of causing a woman’s death who overdosed on Friday.

Deputies have charged Napoleon Wesson with death by distribution, two counts of trafficking heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture, sale, or deliver heroin.

On Friday, deputies say they went to a home in the Jamesville area for a possible overdose. There they found Kourtney Connerton unresponsive. She was later declared dead.

The investigation identified Wesson as delivering drugs to the 32-year-old Jamesville woman just before her death.

Wesson was arrested Monday at the Family Dollar in Jamesville where deputies say he was in possession of additional drugs.

The 20-year-old was jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.

