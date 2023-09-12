Unique auto shop in the East hopes to bring the community together

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An automotive shop in the East known as Do It Yourself Automotive Hobby Shop opened in October 2022 and hopes to bring the community together.

Automotive shops are popular in Jacksonville, but there is nothing like Do It Yourself Automotive Hobby Shop. The auto shop is located at 2090 Wilmington Hwy in Jacksonville and provides the tools for you to fix your own car.

“We have our tools,” said Lisa Burke, owner of the auto shop. “The bays come with toolboxes and different things. We also have tools inside.”

The family-owned business sparked an interest early on in the children’s lives. Katelynn Blink says she’s been interested in machinery since before she was nine years old.

“Growing up, my dad was big in the Chevy Camaros,” said Katelynn Blink, an employee at the shop. “When I was growing up I worked on cars with him and my brother.”

When they discovered their love for mechanics, they had an idea of a business like no other. However, they did not take action on the idea until Burke’s son had an experience on his own during COVID...hence a business was born.

“One of my sons was working on a car on a big project here during COVID,” said Lisa Burke. “He had no place to go, and I thought we really need something like that out here.”

At the shop, there are a lot of activities to do other than work on your car. They have another shop that does not include cars, but the brand Hershey’s ice cream. It is called Nina’s Snack Shack, but overall the family’s goal is to bring the community together.

“We just think that people need to go somewhere, work on their cars, hang out, and bring the community together,” said Burke.

Other than saving on labor costs by doing the work yourself, the family wants the community to have a place to connect and share their interests in cars.

“More of teaching each other about cars and doing things together that we all enjoy doing, creating a car community and bringing the love for cars back from the younger generation.”

Burke told WITN this is the only one that allows you to work on your car until you reach the state Virginia. The shop will hold classes in October for people who are interested in learning the basics like how to change a tire or oil. You can sign up on their Facebook page.

