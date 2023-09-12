Advertise With Us
Three ferry schedules shifting to off-season today

(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - With autumn approaching, the North Carolina Ferry Division is shifting schedules for three popular routes.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced the Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke, and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferries will shift to their off-season scheduling for the remainder of the year.

Starting today, September 12, the new schedules are as follows:

  • Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m
  • Southport to Fort Fisher (Weekdays): 5:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
  • Fort Fisher to Southport (Weekdays): 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Southport to Fort Fisher (Weekends): 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
  • Fort Fisher to Southport (Weekends): 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All three routes will remain on these schedules through the end of the year.

The Ferry Division provided the complete ferry schedule here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

