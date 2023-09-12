Suspect arrested in June shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says another suspect has been arrested in a shooting in Kelford back in June where two houses and vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Deputies arrested Jaylen Norfleet Monday and charged him with two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The sheriff’s office says Norfleet is the third suspect charged, with the co-defendants, one of which is a juvenile, already in custody.

Norfleet is at the Bertie Martin Regional Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.