Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Suspect arrested in June shooting in Bertie County

Jaylen Norfleet
Jaylen Norfleet(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says another suspect has been arrested in a shooting in Kelford back in June where two houses and vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Deputies arrested Jaylen Norfleet Monday and charged him with two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The sheriff’s office says Norfleet is the third suspect charged, with the co-defendants, one of which is a juvenile, already in custody.

Norfleet is at the Bertie Martin Regional Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
The official data and track of Hurricane Margot as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Margot becomes a hurricane; Lee maintains track
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
One woman is dead following electrical fire in Lenoir County
A 73-year-old woman died in this fire.
Woman killed in weekend Kinston house fire identified
Investigation underway following shooting that left one man injured
Bertie County shooting leaves one man injured

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers carted from sideline after suffering ankle injury in his first series for Jets
City of Greenville’s efforts to reduce flooding and insurance rates
Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents
Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents
New Bern firefighters climb 110 Flights of Stairs to Honor 9/11
New Bern firefighters climb 110 Flights of Stairs to Honor 9/11