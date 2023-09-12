State Sen. Kandie Smith and Rep. Gloristine Brown address legislative session concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People in Greenville took advantage of a rare opportunity to voice their displeasures with state lawmakers about this year’s legislative controversy at the UniteNC town hall Monday night.

“They’re trying to ban abortions, but who’s the number one that’s mostly to die during childbirth,” said Faith Sharpe, Greenville resident. “Black women.”

“I’m tired of my people dying,” said Khrecia Holley, Greenville resident. “I’m tired of my people going in and out of places because they’re dealing with mental health issues.”

Many have been concerned with different bills that’ve been passed in the General Assembly during the legislative session.

Some have looked to lawmakers like Pitt County Democratic Representative Gloristine Brown and Senator Kandie Smith for answers about decisions being made, but they both say the GOP is in control.

“They just will not recognize what we’re saying,” Brown said. “It really hurts because now we’re sitting there without any power. We have to take what’s being given.”

“It’s not an easy job when you’re in the super minority,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter what we say, think, or do. They do what they want.”

Smith and Brown say that ever since the GOP gained supermajority in April, the General Assembly has been in shambles.

Issues with many bills were discussed, but the unapproved budget was the main topic.

Smith and Brown say Democrats are in the dark.

“Everybody is suffering one way or the other because of things that aren’t being done,” Brown said. “They will not listen to us.”

“Right now, we’re making laws that are detrimental,” Smith said. “This is reconstruction at its worst.”

Smith and Brown encouraged people to hit the polls and vote for change.

Organizers say Pitt County Republican Representative Tim Reeder was also invited to the town hall but declined due to a schedule conflict.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.