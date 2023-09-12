Advertise With Us
St. Timothy’s 46th Annual Lobster Fair promises fresh seafood and fun for the entire family

ENC at Three - St. Timothy's 46th annual lobster fair this month
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Seafood lovers rejoice for St. Timothy’s 46th Annual Lobster Fair!

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 107 Louis Street in Greenville.

You can pre-order fresh Maine Lobsters live or cooked lobsters along with grilled or boiled shrimp sold either alone or in a meal online. PLACE YOUR ORDER HERE!

But food isn’t the only thing you’ll find at this fair...from FREE fun kids games including a bounce house and face painting to live music, silent auction, a bake sale and so much more.

There’s seriously something for everyone!

St. Timothy’s John Porter-Acee stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to chat more about what makes this year’s Lobster Fair difference from the previous, what makes this event so special to the ENC community and other details about what’s to be expected on September 20th.

View the full segment ABOVE for all the details!

