Sports Spotlight - South Central’s Paramore has turned into top golfer after starting the sport as a freshman

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - South Central girls golf team has been a force the past few seasons, and the growth of one of the Falcons seniors is a big reason for their success.

Haley Paramore has become their leader this year and we feature her in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I started playing golf freshman year. I was playing volleyball and other sports but realized I wasn’t going to grow anymore so I decided to pick up golf,” says South Central senior Haley Paramore, “My dad loved it growing up so I thought I would try it and pretty much fell in love with it.”

South Central senior Haley Paramore has been a quick study on the golf course now in her fourth season with the Falcons.

“She has just gotten better every year. She works continuously hard all the time,” says South Central head coach Cotton Nicholson, “On the weekends she’s working on the golf course.”

“Driving the ball is my best part,” says Paramore, “That’s why I practice a lot more on the short game.”

The short game was working this week as Paramore scored her lowest round of her young career, shooting a four under par, thirty-two at The Emerald in New Bern.

“My best before that was 2 under par on 18,” says Haley, “It was amazing. I was just making putts left and right.”

Paramore has been a key piece to the Falcons success over the last few seasons. They have won three straight conference titles despite having only a few players.

“My freshman year it was just three of us. It has been three of us until this year,” says Paramore, “You get to know one another very well, and actually they are pretty much two of my best friends.”

Haley and South Central were state runner-up last year as a team and their expectations for further success this fall coinicide with her improvement.

“I was in the 80s and at that time it was pretty good for me since I had only been playing for two years,” says Paramore, “But this year should be better. I’m excited.”

“Should go back hopefully and go up the rung one more step,” says Nicholson.

Growing success on the course and in the classroom. She is one of the top students at South Central high.

“I’ve been coaching for 50 years,” says Nicholson, “I’ve never had anyone any better than she is.”

Haley hopes it will lead her to the medical field one day. She is already finding her way around the course.

“I’m already in this Brody School of Medicine program where I get to help professors at ECU with their research,” says Paramore, “So I’m excited for that. That’s another fun opportunity I’ve got.”

Paramore says she hopes to play college golf. She is currently in the recruiting process.

