Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Serial killer and former police officer Anthony Sully dies on death row at a California prison

This June 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
This June 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Anthony Sully, a former California police officer who turned serial killer and was on death row after being convicted of murdering six people in the 1980s. Sully, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at a medical facility outside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he had been housed for decades, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — A former California police officer turned serial killer who was on death row after being convicted of murdering six people in the 1980s has died of natural causes, authorities said.

Anthony Sully, 79, died Friday at a medical facility outside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he had been housed for decades, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine Sully’s official cause of death, the department said in a news release Monday.

Sully was sentenced to death in June 1986 for the slayings of Kathryn Barrett, 24; Barbara Searcy, 22; Gloria Jean Fravel, 24; Brendan Oakden, 19; Michael Thomas, 24; and Phyllis Melendez, 20.

The victims were beaten, stabbed and shot inside an electrical supply warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1983. Three of the bodies were found stuffed into barrels dumped at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Detectives found his fingerprints on some of the bodies.

Sully was a Bay Area police officer from 1966 to 1974.

He maintained at his sentencing that he did not get a fair trial, telling the judge, “I am not a monster, not a maniac, not subhuman,” according to the Mercury News, citing news accounts at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old woman died in this fire.
Woman killed in weekend Kinston house fire identified
The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Rip current threat already high as Lee moves northward
Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle,...
Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

Latest News

ST. TIMOTHY'S 46TH ANNUAL LOBSTER FAIR: ORDER DETAILS
St. Timothy’s 46th Annual Lobster Fair promises fresh seafood and fun for the entire family
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70
Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70
Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
More than 5,300 are feared dead, thousands more are missing as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for...
Child poverty in the US jumped and income declined in 2022 as coronavirus pandemic benefits ended