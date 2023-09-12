RDU welcomes Lufthansa flights & non-stop Germany flight next June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The airport serving the Triangle will begin to offer streamlined flights to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and more in 2024.

The Raleigh-Durham International Airport has announced a new flight option slated for June 2024. The airport has announced new flight options with Lufthansa Airlines that will open the possibilities for non-stop flights to Frankfurt, Germany, and other international options.

“This is an exciting day at RDU as we welcome Lufthansa to the Raleigh-Durham market,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We are thrilled to announce nonstop service to Frankfurt, a popular German destination and airline hub that provides convenient access to popular destinations around the globe.”

The Frankfurt service will begin June 6, 2024, and operate five days a week on an A330-300 aircraft. Frankfurt is the hub for Lufthansa Group, which is the largest European airline group.

Lufthansa will be RDU’s 16th airline and will offer a streamlined connection.

RDU expects a local economic impact of approximately $3.3 billion over the next 25 years.

