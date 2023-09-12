Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

RDU welcomes Lufthansa flights & non-stop Germany flight next June

(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The airport serving the Triangle will begin to offer streamlined flights to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and more in 2024.

The Raleigh-Durham International Airport has announced a new flight option slated for June 2024. The airport has announced new flight options with Lufthansa Airlines that will open the possibilities for non-stop flights to Frankfurt, Germany, and other international options.

“This is an exciting day at RDU as we welcome Lufthansa to the Raleigh-Durham market,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We are thrilled to announce nonstop service to Frankfurt, a popular German destination and airline hub that provides convenient access to popular destinations around the globe.”

The Frankfurt service will begin June 6, 2024, and operate five days a week on an A330-300 aircraft. Frankfurt is the hub for Lufthansa Group, which is the largest European airline group.

Lufthansa will be RDU’s 16th airline and will offer a streamlined connection.

RDU expects a local economic impact of approximately $3.3 billion over the next 25 years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old woman died in this fire.
Woman killed in weekend Kinston house fire identified
Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle,...
Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents
The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Rip current threat already high as Lee moves northward
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

Latest News

Morgan announced Tuesday he's making a bid for the governor's office.
Former Supreme Court justice running for governor
Greenville city manager announces retirement
Greenville city manager announces retirement
Riley's Army Charity Golf Tournament
Delcor holds the annual Teed Off at Cancer charity golf tournament
Rakiem Moore
Kinston man arrested after dispute involving gun