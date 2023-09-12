Pedestrian killed in New Bern hit & run on U.S. 70

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern are trying to identify a man killed by a vehicle, as well as the person who was behind the wheel.

Police said a passing motorist alerted them around 7:00 a.m. to a person lying on the side of the westbound lane of U.S. 70 under the South Glenburnie Road overpass.

The man apparently was hit by a vehicle and killed. The victim, a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, didn’t have any identification on him, police said.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts.

Officers said they don’t have a description of the vehicle or any witnesses.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 252-672-4100.

