North Lenoir pays tribute to late assistant coach in first win of the season at East Carteret

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A couple make-up high school football games played Monday night in the area. North Pitt stayed undefeated winning at Edenton Holmes 38-30. Their game got postponed by the weather on Friday.

Our Eric Gullickson has a more somber report on the other make-up game in Beaufort.

The North Lenoir at East Carteret football game was postponed Friday night after the loss of Hawks assistant Tony Hill who died unexpectedly.

They did play at East Carteret with the Mariners wearing green socks to show support. Cheerleaders and fans also wore green,

“East Carteret first class. I mean everything they did pregame,” says North Lenoir Head coach Larry Dale, “They are taking care of us dinner-wise now. Just a first class community and football program.”

North Lenoir was wearing TH stickers on their helmets to remember their coach. Their play was some of the best they have had in recent seasons.

“This one is for coach for sure. I know he is up there happy as can be right now,” says Dale, “The boys needed it. My gosh they needed it and they came out and they responded really well.”

“It felt good because we have been going through some rough times the past couple of days with our coach passing,” says North Lenoir running back Malik Fuller, “I feel like we came out and made him proud.”

Junior running back Malik Fuller had a huge game running for four touchdowns in the contest. He was going long distances and had around 300 yards rushing on just a handful of carries in the game.

“Just running the game plan. My coaches always tell me to ride the wave,” says Fuller, “I felt like I was finding the holes and riding the wave the right way.”

Quarterback Malachi Ramsey also had an excellent run for a score. The Hawks pulled away inspired on both sides of the ball as they earned their first victory of the season 58-13. The first for head coach Larry Dale. But this was all about something bigger than football.

“When you are head football coach and I’m over 75 boys. Trying to steer them through this was hard,” says Dale, “Trying to take care of myself but my wife, I couldn’t have done it without her. Then the whole community helping me help the boys through this thing. I couldn’t have done it without these guys.”

A bittersweet night for the guys in Green, Black, and white as they pick up their first win of the season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.