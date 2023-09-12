Motorcycle chase leads to shots fired at officers; suspect caught hours later

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man who police say fired multiple shots at officers after a motorcycle chase has finally been caught.

Wallace police say Gary Devane was found around 12:30 p.m. today.

The 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest, ten counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, in addition to various other felony charges.

Police said it started around 10:00 p.m. Monday when they tried to stop a motorcyclist suspected of being impaired. The motorcyclist didn’t stop and drove into Pender County on U.S. 117.

Wallace police asked for Pender County’s help and a short time later they say Devane pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at them.

No officers were hit by the gunfire, though a home on U.S. 117 was struck by a bullet.

Pender County deputies found the motorcycle abandoned at the end of Harley Drive, but after a five-hour search in a very thick wooded area, they couldn’t find Devane.

Then around 10:30 a.m. today, the man was spotted in the same area, police said, The search resumed and Devane was caught about two hours later.

