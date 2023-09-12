Advertise With Us
Kinston man arrested after dispute involving gun

Rakiem Moore
Rakiem Moore(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man was arrested Tuesday after police say he pointed a gun at someone during a dispute.

Kinston police say they were sent to a dispute where they say Rakiem Moore of Kinston pointed a gun at someone shortly before noon on Tuesday. When police arrived they said that Moore had already left the area.

Police said they found Moore shortly after near S Queen Street where they pulled him over.

According to police Moore became uncooperative and sped off leading them on a chase to Moore’s home where he stopped and was arrested.

Police have charged Moore with felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger, aggressive driving, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting a public officer, and other traffic-related charges. Moore was taken to the Lenoir County Jail, no bond information was available.

