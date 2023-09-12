Greenville City Manager looks back on her time, takes job in Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After serving for six years, the Greenville City Manager, Ann Wall, has announced her retirement. On Tuesday, she took a walk down memory lane with all of her proudest moments as she gets set for a new job as Deputy County Executive in Albemarle County, Virginia.

“I’m really proud of the work that I’ve done to develop the Greenville ENC Alliance, which is our economic development public-private partnership. I’m also thrilled at the development of Wildwood Park. Wildwood Park will have an impact in Greenville for many years, 20 plus years,” said Wall.

Along with the good, she’s also looking back on some of her biggest challenges.

“Certainly, we have been through COVID. We have been through ransomware; we have been through departures of key staff members. It’s important what we recognize is we all work together, and that this organization is made up of 800 employees that serve this community. It’s not one person; it’s one entity. We’ve been able to get through those,” Wall said.

Wall says she’s grateful for all the great people she’s worked with through the years.

“I have to say I’m gonna miss the city employees. I know that our employees work every single day to serve this community to provide great municipal service. There’s not a day that people in this community are not impacted by the work of this organization, so I will miss those employees.”

According to Albemarle County, Wall’s first day will be December 4, 2023. As Deputy County Executive, Wall will provide executive leadership to the Community Development, Facilities & Environmental Services, and Parks & Recreation Departments.

“Ann brings a depth of experience from her 36 years of public service in North Carolina and Florida – working in budget and community development, as well as six years as an Assistant City Manager and six years as a City Manager,” said Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson. “More than that, her leadership and management style align strongly with Albemarle County’s commitment to be a high-performance organization and our values of community, integrity, innovation, stewardship, and learning. Her experience in planning, neighborhood services, stormwater, public works, comprehensive planning, and parks and recreation in an urban context will provide steady leadership as our community continues its strategic focus on enhancing these service areas.”

“I am excited to join the Albemarle County community. This feels like a full circle moment as I return to my home state and to the community where I developed my love for local government,” shared Wall.

Wall says as she leaves Greenville, she knows the city has great things in store.

“I’ll say Greenville is a really wonderful community, and the future is exceptionally bright for Greenville, and I’m excited to have been a part of that for this past six years,” said Wall.

She also told WITN her advice for the next city manager is to appreciate all the city has to offer and its employees, and know that there will be challenging days, but the sun will always come back up the next day.

WITN tried to reach out to the mayor for a comment on what they are looking for the next city manager, but we did not hear back. The Deputy City Manager, Michael Cowin, will serve as interim city manager as the city council works to find a new one.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.