Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville city manager announces retirement

Wall served as the Greenville City Manager from 2017 to 2023.
Wall served as the Greenville City Manager from 2017 to 2023.(Aaron Hines | City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville city manager has announced her retirement Tuesday.

Ann Wall has been the city manager for Greenville for six years. Her last day with the city is November 30, 2023.

With more than 30 years of local government experience, the City of Greenville says some of Wall’s most significant accomplishments include playing a vital role in the establishment of Pitt County’s first-ever, public-private economic development partnership, the Greenville ENC Alliance along with the development of Wildwood Park.

“We have accomplished so much over the last few years. My career in local government has shown me the value and purpose of municipal work. Our City impacts the lives of residents and visitors each day in many ways. I am proud of our city employees and the work they do to serve our community,” said Wall.

The city says Wall led the organization of nearly 800 employees through some of Greenville’s fastest-growing years.

Wall provided direct oversight of the Police and Fire/Rescue Departments, the City’s Public Information Office, and the Office of Economic Development during most of her time in the position.

Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin will serve as interim city manager as the City Council works to find a new city manager.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old woman died in this fire.
Woman killed in weekend Kinston house fire identified
Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle,...
Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents
Lee's track remains several hundred miles offshore
Tropical Update: Lee’s track holding well offshore
Multiple bullet holes in Bertie County home.
SHERIFF: Man shot and killed in Bertie County Saturday night
Kimberly Pettaway was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Craven County.
Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

Latest News

Lee's track remains several hundred miles offshore
Tropical Update: Lee’s track holding well offshore
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nearing 90° Tuesday; Cold front approaching Wednesday
First Alert Forecast September 12, 2023
First Alert Forecast September 12, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets