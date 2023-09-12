Greenville city manager announces retirement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville city manager has announced her retirement Tuesday.

Ann Wall has been the city manager for Greenville for six years. Her last day with the city is November 30, 2023.

With more than 30 years of local government experience, the City of Greenville says some of Wall’s most significant accomplishments include playing a vital role in the establishment of Pitt County’s first-ever, public-private economic development partnership, the Greenville ENC Alliance along with the development of Wildwood Park.

“We have accomplished so much over the last few years. My career in local government has shown me the value and purpose of municipal work. Our City impacts the lives of residents and visitors each day in many ways. I am proud of our city employees and the work they do to serve our community,” said Wall.

The city says Wall led the organization of nearly 800 employees through some of Greenville’s fastest-growing years.

Wall provided direct oversight of the Police and Fire/Rescue Departments, the City’s Public Information Office, and the Office of Economic Development during most of her time in the position.

Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin will serve as interim city manager as the City Council works to find a new city manager.

