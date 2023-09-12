Former Supreme Court justice running for governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan said Tuesday that he would seek the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a primary battle against state Attorney General Josh Stein.

“As a devoted North Carolinian and a concerned Democrat, I am disappointed by the growing trend — even in my own political party — of a few folks in power trying to select the people’s leaders and determining our destinies,” Morgan said in a statement. “I am committed to challenging the status quo that allows a few at the top to choose the winners and losers among us.”

WRAL reports that Morgan’s entry into the race shakes up a Democratic primary that had looked like a foregone conclusion. Stein — who has built a formidable campaign war chest, with $8.2 million on hand as of the June 30, the end of the last reporting period — was previously the only announced Democratic candidate. He earned the endorsement of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who can’t run again because of term limits.

And Stein’s campaign had already turned much of its attention to the race’s apparent Republican front-runner, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. It will now be forced to contend with a Democratic rival ahead of the general election.

“Josh Stein has a strong record of accomplishment fighting and delivering for the people of North Carolina as their attorney general,” Stein’s campaign spokeswoman, Kate Frauenfelder, said in an emailed statement. “And as their Governor, he will keep moving North Carolina forward. Thousands of North Carolinians have already embraced his vision for a safer, stronger North Carolina, and we’re building a campaign to win.”

Morgan, who stepped down from the bench last week, had previously said he would not seek reelection when his court seat is up next year and that he had been considering a run for the state’s top executive office.

“To those who say that I am a late entry into the governor’s race, I simply answer that I have been responsibly and successfully completing my work on the Supreme Court and can now devote all of my attention and energy to running for governor,” Morgan said in the statement.

He was first elected to the state Supreme Court in 2016. With help from an endorsement by former president Barack Obama, Morgan’s victory that year flipped the court from Republican to Democratic control. Republicans won every statewide judicial election in 2020, and again in 2022, enabling them to flip control of the court this year. Even if he had run for reelection to his judicial seat, Morgan would’ve had to resign before finishing his term. Justices are elected to eight-year terms in office, but Morgan, 67, was just five years away from the mandatory retirement age for judges.

Prior to leaving the court, Morgan had been a state government employee for 44 years, with 34 years as a judge. Morgan previously served as a trial court judge in district and superior court in Wake County, and as an administrative law judge. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who can’t run again due to term limits, on Monday appointed state Court of Appeals Judge Allison Riggs to fill the court vacancy created by Morgan’s departure.

In his gubernatorial campaign announcement, Morgan underscored his his background as one of the first Black students to integrate New Bern’s public school system citywide and his distinction as the first Black drum major of the marching band at New Bern Senior High School.

“My vision is to provide all North Carolinians with fair opportunities in which they may thrive and succeed,” he said in the announcement. “I am running on a platform that calls for a change to the system that allows the working people, children, and families of North Carolina to be ignored and taken for granted.”

On the Republican side, Robinson has at least a five-way race to win his party’s nomination. State Treasurer Dale Folwell, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, State Board of Transportation member Andy Wells and retired insurance executive Jesse Thomas have all announced runs in the Republican primary.

All 2024 candidates have time to make a final decision: Filing in these races doesn’t open until December. Primaries are scheduled for March 5.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.